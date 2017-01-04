CM girls ranked first in 3A; Marquette boys are eighth in 2A

The latest Associated Press state basketball polls were released on Tuesday and for the first time in school history a Civic Memorial hoops squad is perched in first place.

The CM girls’ basketball team is No. 1 in the Class 3A state rankings, moving up for the No. 2 slot in the previous AP release. The Eagles received 6 first-place votes and have 121 points altogether, or 16 more than No. 2 Morton.

CM is 15-0, the program’s best start in its history. The Eagles had a game at Mascoutah on Thursday and now battle Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday as the first game of the Highland Shootout. The Bulldogs are tied for fourth in the latest AP 3A poll. CM has beaten Highland twice this season already.

The Marquette Catholic boys’ basketball team is also enjoying a hot start. The Explorers are off to a 14-2 start after defeating Mount Olive 61-28 on Tuesday. They are cast in the No. 8 slot in the 2A boys’ poll. Marquette moved down from No. 6 and earned 50 points.

The Edwardsville boys and girls are both enjoying solid seasons in the state rankings. The EHS boys are third in the latest 4A poll and own a 12-1 record after beating East St. Louis on Tuesday.

The Edwardsville girls are 14-0 and ranked fourth in 4A. The Tigers also bested East Side on the girls’ courts on Tuesday. The EHS girls received one first place vote in the latest poll.

Other local teams garnering state recognition are Althoff (No. 9, 4A boys), Okawville (No. 2, 1A boys), Hillsboro (No. 7, 2A girls), Mater Dei (No. 9, 2A girls), Lebanon (No. 1, 1A girls), Okawville (No. 3, 1A girls), Calhoun (No. 4, 1A girls), Mount Olive (No. 7, 1A girls).

