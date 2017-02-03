CM looking for big stretch run

Coach Doug Carey and the Civic Memorial Eagles basketball team had big expectations going into the 2016-2017 campaign.

And they’ve certainly racked up some accomplishments so far. The Eagles defeated Collinsville 61-52 on Jan. 28 at home. While CM competes in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Collinsville plays in the more competitive Southwestern Conference.

“It’s a nice win; it’s the second win of the weekend for us,” Carey said. “We need every win we can get for regional seedings. They’re a 4A school that plays in the Southwestern Conference. We didn’t play our best in the first half, but in the second half I thought we played really well.”

The Eagles improved to 16-7 with a victory vs. the Columbia Eagles on Tuesday, which puts CM within 4 wins of the 20-win plateau. Carey isn’t looking at that, though; he prefers to take the season one game at a time.

“We’re not really thinking about that. We just want our next win,” Carey said after Saturday’s win over the Kahoks.

CM bagged its first win of last weekend on Jan. 27, as it edged Waterloo 48-47 in an MVC contest. The Eagles’ deep bench makes playing back-to-back games easier.

“It’s tough for us, but we play eight or nine guys,” he said. “We play more than your average high school basketball team.”

The Eagles have a 3-2 record in the league. They have one contest against each conference school left to play — Jersey, Waterloo, Highland, Triad and Mascoutah. Triad leads the conference race with a 4-1 record in the league.

“We need a little bit of help,” Carey said. “Triad has a one-game lead on us and we have to play them again. We just have to take care of business.”

CM has also performed well in tournaments this year, although it fell short of Carey and his squad’s lofty expectations. The Eagles placed second in the Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament and third in the Freeburg Holiday Classic.

“Our goal this year was to win all of our tournaments, and we didn’t get any of those,” Carey said. “We also want to win a conference championship, and we’re a little behind on that. We still have a regional. We have a lot to look forward to and we’re still battling for that regional championship.”

CM will play host to a Class 3A regional this year, but the seedings have yet to be released. Seedings will be released at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 on ihsa.org.

The Eagles have two players averaging in double figures. Junior forward Jaquan Adams averages 13 points per game and senior guard David Lane averages 11.2 points per game. Adams poured in 20 points against Collinsville, while Lane threw in 12.

“He did a really good job of taking the ball to the hole,” Carey said of Adams’ performance against Collinsville. “He’s been doing that for about two or three weeks. He also knocked down some free throws tonight, which was really, really big. He’s also tough to guard on the perimeter.”

The Eagles have five seniors this year — Lane, Jaxsen Helmkamp, Camryn Gerhardt, Brandon Hampton and Zach Williams. All of the seniors have at least two years of varsity experience. Helmkamp plays both point and shooting guard and has 21 treys this year.

“It’s always good for us if we can beat a bigger school, especially one in the SWC,” Helmkamp said of the Collinsville victory. “There’s a lot of great teams in that conference.”

Helmkamp said when he’s running the Eagles’ offense, he tries to utilize speed.

“On offense, we try to feed off the defense,” he said. “We try to speed them up and create turnovers. Beside that, we like to spread it out and go to work. We’re not really big, but we have quality guards and a lot of speed.”

Like Helmkamp, Lane felt the magnitude of the Collinsville win.

“We came into this game knowing they were a bigger school; he gets us fired up a bit,” Lane said. “It’s good for regional seedings. I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted tonight, so I started working the lane. That’s where I found the 12 points.”

Carey said his seniors have provided quality leadership this year.

“They’ve been really good,” he said. “They come to practice and work hard every day. Sometimes a few of them get a lot of playing time and sometimes they don’t get much playing time at all. They’ve always got their heads up and they’re ready for the next game. They’ve got a really good attitude.”

