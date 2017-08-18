Coed state reigns in Alton

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette Catholic High grad and current Civic Memorial varsity softball head coach Luke Angelo lays out to make a fine defensive snare while playing for Peel Wood Fired Pizza’s Revolution in the ASA Class C/D coed slow-pitch softball state tournament at Gordon Moore Park in Alton on Aug. 11-12. Revolution ended up finishing third after winning the title the last two seasons. Angelo was one of a plethora of players from around the Riverbend that participated in the annual event.

For the 28th straight year, the coed state slow-pitch softball tournament reigned over Gordon Moore Park in Alton on Aug. 11-12.

The tournament was the vision of longtime Illinois Amateur Softball Association (ASA) administrator Leroy Emerick when it began in 1987 in Roxana. It moved to Wood River the next season and then found its home in Alton.

Leroy, 92, has turned the reins over to his son Dean now, but stopped by on the first day of the tournament to see how his creation was still flourishing.

There were 17 teams in the tournament for the third straight season, standing pat during a time when slow-pitch softball team numbers are dwindling. This was Dean Emerick’s third year as tournament director.

Normally a Class C tournament, this year it was evolved into a C/D tourney with a single bracket. When Class C teams competed with Class D squads, the D rules applied, meaning teams were limited to two home runs per game instead of four. The change is in hopes to add more teams to the pool in the future.

“It didn’t really have any effect,” Emerick said. “I saw a couple of home runs for outs, but I talked to some of the C guys and they said you just have to plan your home runs a little differently. It wasn’t a big deal to them and a couple of D teams liked it because they felt like it limited the C teams and maybe allowed them to be more competitive with them.”

Construction Nation of Rock Island took home the Class C crown and overall championship. Nation went 5-0 and defeated I’d Hit It from Marion 13-4 in the championship game.

The Class D title went to 4R’s of Campbell Hill, which bested K&B of Jacksonville 9-6 in the D finale.

It marked the first time since 2014 that the coed championship had left the Riverbend area. Revolution, sponsored by Peel Wood Fired Pizza of Edwardsville, was looking for a three-peat, but came up a little short, finishing third.

Their first loss came to Nation, 10-8, before they battled back to the semifinals but lost to I’d Hit It 20-16 in a heartbreaker. Revolution was up 15-3 early in the game, but couldn’t close it out. They went 4-2 in the tournament overall with a pair of championship bracket victories.

“Any time you’re up 15-3 in the fifth inning, it’s hard to lose,” Civic Memorial High grad Derek Edwards of Revolution said. “I give (I’d Hit It) all the credit in the world, though; they came out and hit. We didn’t have any errors that (fifth) inning, they just hit the ball.”

It marked the first time someone besides Revolution or Ball Park Motors of Jacksonville has won the tournament since 2011. Revolution also won in 2012, while Ball Park won it in ‘13 and ‘14 before losing to Revolution in the finals the last two years.

“We’ve lost to Ball Park, I’d Hit It and Peel the last three years, so it was fun. It was fantastic,” Nation manager Joe Kuhlenbeck said. “We came out and played hard. We had a lot of guys grind, a lot of players do a lot things they needed to and we played really well as a team. We’re having a great time.”

Nation’s Pete Oelmann garnered Male MVP honors for the champs, but the Female MVP went to a local standout in Revolution’s Katie Wilson.

Wilson, a 2006 Alton High grad and former softball standout, earned Female MVP honors for the second time in three years. She also won it in 2015. CM grad Haleigh Jenkins of Revolution was the winner in ‘16.

Wilson only made four outs in six games, with two of them producing sacrifice flies while also playing stellar outfield defense.

She loved being able to represent her hometown with an excellent showing.

