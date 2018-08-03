Coed state softball is back at Gordon Moore Park

Softball stock pic

The ASA Class C/D Coed Slow-pitch softball state tournament is returning to Gordon Moore Park for the 30th straight year on Aug. 10-12.

With an uptick in teams from 17 the last two seasons to 21 this year, the tourney will span Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Alton, rather than just the first two days of the weekend.

“We’ve been trying different things the last couple of years to generate some interest,” tournament director Dean Emerick said. “I don’t know why, but this year there has been more interest. It seems that other teams are spreading the word for us. We started a Facebook page and did some emailing to teams. We had some advertising on the ASA website. I also went around to Alton and Wood River and made sure every team had a flyer, for not only coed, but for the men’s (state) tournaments. It’s been great.”

Oddly enough as the overall numbers have increased, the local flavor of the tournament has decreased. Only three teams from the area will be participating in the tournament this year.

“Revolution is split up into PDR Inc./ReMix (Bethalto) and the other half of that is Phone Locker (Wood River),” Emerick said. “The other local team is Feldmann Power Inc. out of Shipman.

“We lost local teams and picked up more out of town teams. It wasn’t looking too good there for awhile, but the last week and a half they’ve really started jumping in.”

Under different sponsorships, Revolution won the C tournament in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and finished runner-up last year.

The defending Class C state champion, Construction Nation out of Rock Island, will return to defend its title. Annual powerhouse Ball Park Motors of Jacksonville is back in Class C, too. K&B Home Improvement of Jacksonville, which won the D state crown in ‘17, is also returning.

Emerick said the most centralized area for teams this years is out of the Springfield area.

As always, the tournament will kick off with opening ceremonies before the first game on Aug. 10. Festivities will start at 6:30 p.m. on Diamond 3 inside Moore Park. Games start at 7 p.m. Friday, with the last game beginning at 9 p.m. On Saturday they begin at 9 a.m. with the last starting at 7 p.m. Sunday has a tentative start time of 10 a.m. with the championship set for 1:30 p.m. and the 'if necessary' game slotted for 2:30.

Opening ceremonies feature 2012 ASA Hall of Fame inductees the Aces out of Wood River throwing out the first pitch. It’s part of a ceremony to honor the late Leroy Emerick, too. Leroy passed away in February at the age of 92.

Leroy was the visionary who started the coed state tournament in Roxana in 1987. It moved to Wood River in ‘88 and then found its home in Alton in ‘89. Leroy’s three sons, Dean, Dana and Dale as well as his nephew Sean were all members of the Aces. Other former members of the team are encouraged to come out for the opening ceremonies.

“We also lost Jerry Geisen, who was a key member of the Three Rivers Umpires Association, so we’re going to have some words for those two fine softball personalities,” Dean Emerick said. “We’re going to have some T-shirts with a little memorial on there for dad.”

One tradition Leroy always required was hanging his American flag on the center field fence on Diamond 3 prior to the opening ceremonies. Dean said he’ll get his dad’s flag and do that first thing.

A rise in numbers for the tournament in times when slow-pitch softball is down will surely have a smile on Leroy’s face as he looks down. Coed state was his baby.

“He basically did all the hard work,” Dean said. “When Dr. Moore was considering building the park he went to my dad and my dad said, ‘You build the park and I’ll fill it with teams at the state tournament.’ It was almost like the line out of the movie (Field of Dreams), you build it and they’ll come. He made sure they came.”

2018 COED STATE TEAMS

Streder Mechanical (Springfield)

Bad Intentions (Hillsboro)

PDR Inc./ReMix (Bethalto)

Freestyle Apparel and Design (Springfield)

Phone Locker (Wood River)

Monster Pawn (Springfield)

Alcoballics (Oconee)

ZFG (Chatham)

Goonies (Macomb)

Diamond Mortgage (Springfield)

Ball Park Motors (Jacksonville)

K&B Home Improvement (Jacksonville)

4R’s Barbecue (Campbell Hill)

Miss-N-Hitters (Carbondale)

I’d Hit It (Marion)

R&R Home Improvement (Moline)

Construction Nation (Rock Island)

Danville Lineoff (Danville)

Crusens (Peoria)

Feldmann Power Inc. (Shipman)

Visual Ink Productions (Lincoln)

