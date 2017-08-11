Coed state softball tourney returns to Alton

The Class C/D Coed Slow-pitch softball state tournament will unfold on Friday and Saturday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The annual spectacle has become a mainstay in Alton since it first showed up at Moore Park in 1989. Leroy Emerick kicked it off in 1987 at Roxana, moved it to Wood River for a year in ‘88 and then found its home in Alton.

Leroy’s son Dean Emerick is now the tournament director. This will be his third season handling those duties. At 92, his dad is still around and will likely show up at the two-day extravaganza.

There will be 17 teams in the field this season, the same number of entries from Dean’s first two seasons at the helm.

“Actually, we’ve held the same number of teams at 17 the last three years,” Emerick said. “It’s bad that it’s down to 17, but it’s good that we’ve been able to hold that level.

“We start games on Friday night, so teams be coming in early on Friday and will stay until Sunday, so they’re here for the weekend. They’ll take in all the restaurants and hotels as much as they have time to besides playing ball.”

One of those 17 squads will be Peel Wood Fired Pizza, the defending state champions. While the sponsor Peel is in Edwardsville, many of the team’s roster are local players such as Alton High grads Katie Wilson, Vinny Steele and Jared Dooley, Marquette Catholic High grad Luke Angelo and Civic Memorial graduate Derek Edwards.

Male MVP Brandon Keene, a Southwestern grad, and female MVP and CM grad Haleigh Jenkins are also back.

The team won the state title as Westco in 2015 and as Revolution in 2012. Another win this year would make three straight.

“To three-peat would be awesome,” Edwards said. “It’s never going to be easy, but if we’re able to, it would be cool to do.”

Edwards added, “We obviously look forward to this weekend every year. This is my 19th season and I have played in the men’s state tournament every year and co-ed, and honestly I look forward to this one more than men’s every year. It’s just a fun time. It’s serious, but it’s laid-back.”

Other local teams included in the tournament are Cat Daddy’s and The Cyclery, made up mostly of Riverbend players, and LJW Tax Service out of Granite City.

Emerick said seeing local teams do well is always fun.

“It’s always great to see local teams do well, whether it’s here or in men’s D and E, or anywhere,” he said. “Here especially, to see the local guys have some success and maybe a few more people will come out to root for the local team.”

Ballpark Motors of Jacksonville will be a key obstacle for Peel. They have been runner-up the last two seasons after winning championships in ‘13 and ‘14.

The big change to the tournament is it will be two classes now, with both C and D teams entered. It gives Emerick a chance to crown two champions, but he also believes it could be more competitive.

“It’s a combined C and D tournament, so all the teams are still combined in one tournament, but we’ll just go by the home run rule depending on what teams are playing,” Emerick said. “If two C teams are playing we’ll go with four home runs per game per team, but if we have a C team vs. a D team, then the D rules take precedence and each team will get two home runs per game. It hopefully equals out the competition a little bit between the C and D teams.

“We also did that because there have been so many D and even E teams playing and hopefully we can get them involved, whereas the C men’s state is having 12 teams or so. It was an attempt to get more teams involved.”

Edwards admitted it could alter some strategies and lower scores with the change to a two-class system. Peel will be a C team. The only other C teams will be Ballpark Motors, I’d Hit It and Construction Nation.

“That’s going to be different for sure,” Edwards said. “Only getting the two home runs when you play a D team instead of the four is going to be a little different game. You might see some lower-scoring games and defense is going to come a lot more in play now.”

Emerick said a second championship game is an option because of having the two divisions, too.

“We’re looking at the loser’s bracket and it’s possible that two teams from one class could go out at the same time, so we added a championship game if that happens,” Emerick said.

Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Moore Park and a championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, with a plethora of games in between. A second title game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

Sunday is available as a rain date, as well as dates next weekend, Aug. 19 and 20.

