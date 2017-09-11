Collective effort for Houston

From collections at Mater Dei Catholic High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and the Sept. 1 football game between the schools, $3,278 will be donated to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. Pictured (from left) are Mater Dei freshman football players Camden Snow and Brett Buehne, Mater Dei Principal Dennis Litteken, Marquette Principal Michael Slaughter, and Marquette football players Patrick Wiemers and Joseph Gaterman.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter