COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Mitchell earns big honor

Granite City graduate and Washington University Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Chris Mitchell was presented the College Sports Information Directors of America Warren Berg Award on June 30 in National Harbor, Md.

The Warren Berg award is presented annually to a CoSIDA college member who has made outstanding contributions to the field of college athletic communications. The award is named after the former longtime sports information director at Luther College who served as CoSIDA president in the 1960s.

Mitchell, who graduated from GCHS in 1995, is in his 18th season in the sports information office at WashU and his third as the assistant director of athletics for communications. He served as the assistant SID from 2001-03 and SID from 2003-2015 prior to his promotion at the St. Louis school.