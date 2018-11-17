COLLEGE BASEBALL: Bearcat power

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Cameron Hibbets announced on Friday that he will play baseball at McKendree University next year. Hibbets is flanked by his parents, Granite City athletics director John Moad, baseball coach Scott Smallie and principal Daren DePew.

Granite City senior Cameron Hibbets plans to continue his baseball career into the college level, announcing on Friday that he will play at McKendree University for the 2020 season.

McKendree, an NCAA Division II school in Lebanon, finished 11-37 last spring and is coached by Danny Jackson.

Hibbets is enjoying an outstanding career with the Granite City baseball team, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice.

Last spring, Hibbets hit a team-best .385 with a homer, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and three triples. He also pitched no-hit games against Riverview Gardens and Alton. Hibbets earned second-team all-conference honors as outfielder.

Hibbets earned second-team all-league honors as designated hitter in his sophomore year.