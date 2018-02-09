COLLEGE BASEBALL: Brock Weimer tabbed all-OVC

× Expand Brock Weimer

SIUE junior catcher and Edwardsville High School graduate Brock Weimer has been named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team, while the league head coaches and sports information personnel have tabbed SIUE baseball to finish ninth in this season’s OVC race.

A native of Edwardsville, Weimer finished earned first team All-OVC honors last season following a season in which he hit .329 while leading the Cougars with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs. His 15 home runs tied SIUE’s single-season record. Weimer hit .337 in OVC games. He had 13 multi-RBI games, which led the team, including four games of five or more RBIs.

“He had a tremendous year last year as a sophomore,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “With the work he has put in over the summer and throughout our offseason here, we expect another great year. It’s great when you’re recognized amongst your peers going into the preseason, but those numbers all go to zero here next week.”

Tennessee Tech was chosen atop the OVC preseason poll after winning the regular season and tournament titles last season. The Golden Eagles picked up 15 of 22 first-place votes and 192 total points. Morehead State followed with five first-place votes and 181 total points. Jacksonville State and Belmont each earned a first-place vote and were picked third and fourth, respectively. Southeast Missouri was picked fifth. Murray State was chosen sixth. Austin Peay was picked seventh. Eastern Illinois was selected eighth. SIUE (9th), UT Martin (10th) and Eastern Kentucky (11th) comprised the remainder of the poll.

“A lot of the (picks) are based on last year’s results,” Lyons said. “I think the preseason picks are accurate there at the top. There are a few teams that should be the frontrunners. Everybody is chasing Tennessee Tech and Morehead State. They have been the cream of the crop here lately. Everyone has their eyes set on the mountaintop and we all have to climb to get there.”

The top eight teams in the standings qualify for the OVC Tournament which takes place May 22-27 in Oxford, Alabama.

2018 predicted order of finish

Team, Points

1. Tennessee Tech (15 first-place votes), 192

2. Morehead State (5), 181

3. Jacksonville State (1), 156

4. Belmont (1), 148

5. Southeast Missouri, 115

6. Murray State, 104

7. Austin Peay, 103

8. Eastern Illinois, 62

9. SIUE, 57

10. UT Martin, 52

11. Eastern Kentucky, 42

(Teams awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 for second, etc. — coaches/SIDs could not vote for their own teams)

2018 preseason All-OVC Team

Brock Weimer, C, SIUE

Chase Chambers, 1B, Tennessee Tech

Jimmy Govern, 2B, Eastern Illinois

David Garza, SS, Tennessee Tech

Eli Boggess, 3B, Morehead State

Niko Hulsizer, OF, Morehead State (Preseason Player of the Year)

Kevin Strohschein, OF, Tennessee Tech

Joseph Duncan, OF, Eastern Illinois

Dougie Parks, DH, Eastern Illinois

Alex Holderbach, UT, Eastern Kentucky

Dylan King, SP, Belmont (Preseason Pitcher of the Year)

Derrick Adams, SP, Jacksonville State

Travis Moths, SP, Tennessee Tech

Ethan Roberts, RP, Tennessee Tech

