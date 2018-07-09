COLLEGE BASEBALL: Collins headed to ABCA Hall of Fame

GREENSBORO, N.C. | Former SIUE baseball head coach Gary “Bo” Collins has added another Hall of Fame to his resumé.

Already a member of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame, Collins is part of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2019. He is one of seven individuals who will be inducted in January.

Collins spent 34 seasons at the helm of his alma mater, retiring with a career record of 1,028-766-7 following the 2012 season.

After steering the Cougars to 14 Regional appearances, and five College World Series appearances at the NCAA Division II level, Collins successfully led SIUE baseball into the Division I era. He guided the Cougars to 28 wins in 2011 and 27 in 2012.

Collins was a member of the first two SIUE baseball teams in 1968 and 1969, playing for SIUE Hall of Famer Roy E. Lee. He became the first SIUE athlete in any sport to sign a professional contract, signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He earned his bachelor’s in physical education in 1970 and a master’s in counselor education in 1973, both from SIUE.

