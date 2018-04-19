COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars come back for win over Billikens

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE baseball erased a 6-0 deficit Wednesday to grab a come-from-behind 7-6 win over Saint Louis at Simmons Baseball Complex.

SIUE has won two straight and improved to 9-26. Saint Louis dropped to 25-11.

“This was a good win on a couple of different fronts,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “We fall behind 6-0 and the guys kept battling. It shows that the guys are competing together. That is good to see moving forward.”

In the third meeting of the season between the two teams, the Billikens built a lead on the strength of two three-run home runs. Kyle Fletcher’s three-run homer in the fourth made it 3-0. Parker Sniatynski’s shot made it 6-0 Saint Louis in the fifth inning.

The Cougars scored six times in the sixth inning. Aaron Jackson led off the inning with his first career home run. With one out, SIUE loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a hit batter. Brock Weimer drove home two with a double to the gap in right field to cut the lead to 6-3.

With two outs in the inning, Garret Carmichael hit a bouncing ball toward third. SLU third baseman Zach Frieling threw wildly off first base, allowing two runs to score and Carmichael to reach third base. Bret Fehr then roped a double to left field to tie the game, 6-6.

“SLU helped us out a little bit,” Lyons said. “They gave us the opportunity to put more guys on base.”

Saint Louis pitcher Sean Frontzak hit Jordan Ross and Eric Giltz with a pitch to start the seventh inning before Peyton Cordova-Smith sacrificed them to second and third. Weimer then hit a slow-rolling ball to the left side of the infield. Frontzak was able to field the ball and throw out Weimer, but Ross scored from third to put SIUE on top.

Weimer finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Jackson was 2 for 4 with the home run for the Cougars, who were outhit by Saint Louis 8-7.

“We still have some work to do,” Lyons said. “We had the bases loaded twice early and didn’t come up with anything. We left 13 guys on base and that’s still too many.”

Braydon Bone, Chris Robinson, and Mason McReaken finished the game with three scoreless frames. Each right-hander threw an inning. Bone (1-1) earned the win. He struck out three. Robinson fanned two in the eighth. McReaken earned his fourth save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth. He struck out two.

“Those three guys at the back end; they punched out seven of the nine batters they faced,” Lyons said. “That’s what we needed out of them. It was impressive to see out of the guys.”

Brock Fulkerson threw two scoreless innings in the start for SIUE. He struck out four.

SIUE travels to UT Martin for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series beginning Friday.

“They’re all important,” Lyons said of SIUE’s remaining series. “I am glad we’re playing well going into an OVC weekend.”

