COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars fall to Bradley

EDWARDSVILLE — Bradley handed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville baseball its second consecutive home loss Tuesday, winning 10-7 at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Cougars dropped to 17-15, while Bradley improved to 13-16.

The Braves opened the second inning with four consecutive singles to take a 1-0 lead. Bradley right fielder Evan Gruener then connected on his first home run of the year, a grand slam, to put Bradley up 5-0.

SIUE answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run from Brock Weimer and an RBI single by Eric Giltz. Weimer followed back-to-back to walks in the third inning with his second home run of the game to tie the score 5-5. Jordan Stading then followed with his first SIUE home run to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.

“We got off to a good start with some free bases and then some big hits,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said.

The Braves got back in front with a pair of runs in the fourth to lead 7-6.

SIUE starter Brendan Miller (1-2) took the loss. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings.

Bradley then turned the game over to its bullpen, specifically Matthew Richey. Richey kept the SIUE bats subdued for 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed only two base runners, coming on a walk and a single hit.

“Matt Richey came in and really did a nice job,” Lyons said. “Our guys did not put good swings on him. We struggled with our approach in those middle innings.”

Bradley extended its lead with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth to lead 10-6.

Devin Colley closed the door with two scoreless innings of work for the Cougars. He struck out two.

“That’s his second time out where he has been really sharp,” Lyons said of Colley. “We have had some issues out of the pen with fastball command. Devin came in and got some weak contact and really threw the ball well.”

SIUE threatened in the ninth. Dustin Woodcock drove a one-out triple to wall in right center and then scored on a groundout by Keaton Wright. Jared McCunn singled with two outs, but was left on first.

“Guys put up some good at-bats there in the ninth,” Lyons said. “We just came up a little short.”

Weimer was the only SIUE player with more than a single hit. He was 2 for 3 with the pair of homers and four RBIs.

Brendan Dougherty and Gruener each had two hits for Bradley.

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference play with a three-game series at Morehead State. Because of Easter, the series will run Thursday to Saturday.

“Every weekend here on out is really big,” Lyons added. “We need to get some traction on the road and just play better than we have.”

