COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars to finish season with Jacksonville State

EDWARDSVILLE | The season concludes this week for SIUE baseball, which plays host to Jacksonville State for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series beginning Thursday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

Thursday and Friday’s games feature a 6 p.m. first pitch. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

The Cougars are 15-34 overall and 6-21 in the OVC. The Cougars have been eliminated from postseason play, but head coach Sean Lyons said he does not believe that will affect his team this weekend.

“The key is to have a strong finish to the year, regardless of whether you are a senior and it’s going to be your last opportunity to play here at SIUE or you’re a freshman fighting for a position and proving yourself for the following season,” Lyons said. “We just want them to play hard and play the game the right way.”

Eight seniors will play their final games in an SIUE uniform. The Cougars will pay tribute to all eight in a pre-game ceremony Saturday.

“It’s always tough when that senior season comes to an end and it is the last time you’ll get to put the uniform on and play with this group of guys,” Lyons added. “A few guys may have the opportunity to play on beyond college, but for some it will be the last time they put the uniform on in a competitive baseball setting.

“Saturday will be fun to celebrate their careers here at SIUE and their accomplishments,” Lyons continued. “It’s always a bittersweet day.”

Jacksonville State comes into the weekend with a 27-23 record overall. The Gamecocks are 15-12 in OVC play and are fifth in the league standings, but could still finish as high as second.

“They have a really good team,” Lyons said of JSU. “They have always been solid.”

The Gamecocks hold an 18-8 edge in the all-time series, including a 15-8 advantage since SIUE moved to Division I in 2009. The Cougars are 4-5 at home in the series.

The Cougars will employ the same starting rotation as the previous two weeks, with freshman right-hander Collin Baumgartner (0-3) working Thursday’s game and junior righty Kenny Serwa (3-6) going Friday. Saturday is to be determined.

“Our guys are going to play hard and compete,” Lyons added. “They showed that on Sunday (at Eastern Illinois). Weather is going to good, it should be a good weekend.”

All three games will be broadcast online at SIUECougarNetwork.com. Friday and Saturday games also will air on 88.7 the Sound. Live Stats are available for all three games at SIUEStats.com.

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: SIUE RHP Collin Baumgartner (0-3) vs. JSU RHP Garrett Farmer (6-2)

Friday: SIUE RHP Kenny Serwa (3-6) vs. JSU LHP Derrick Adams (4-2)

Saturday: TBA

