COLLEGE BASEBALL: From Eagle to Blue Devil

Civic Memorial senior Gavin Lyday recently announced that he will play at Kaskaskia College in the 2020 season to continue his baseball career.

Lyday transferred to CM from Edwardsville this year. He hit .375 with six hits and six RBIs for the Tigers last spring.

Lyday will join a Kaskaskia team that finished 24-21 last year. The Blue Devils are coached by Mitch Koester.