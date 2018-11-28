COLLEGE BASEBALL: From Eagle to Blue Devil

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Gavin Lyday will continue his baseball career at Kaskaskia College next year. Pictured are (left to right): Kaskaskia head coach Mitch Koester, father Shane Lyday, Gavin Lyday and mother Tracey Lyday.

Civic Memorial senior Gavin Lyday recently announced that he will play at Kaskaskia College in the 2020 season to continue his baseball career.

Lyday transferred to CM from Edwardsville this year. He hit .375 with six hits and six RBIs for the Tigers last spring.

Lyday will join a Kaskaskia team that finished 24-21 last year. The Blue Devils are coached by Mitch Koester.