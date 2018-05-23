COLLEGE BASEBALL: Garella earns all-Atlantic 10 honors at SLU

Edwardsville graduate and Saint Louis University sophomore Jake Garella earned Atlantic-10 honors in baseball for the first time this spring.

Garella, a right fielder, was one of five SLU players named on the all-conference first team. He joined Parker Sniatynski, Alex King, Nick Reeser and Miller Hogan.

Garella, who graduated from EHS in 2016, is the Billikens' top hitter with a .364 batting average. He's also leading the team in hits with 76 and has an opportunity to crack the top 10 all-time list at SLU for hits in a season. He also helped the Billikens win their fifth conference regular season title in seven years.

Garella hit .298 with a .409 on-base percentage in his freshman year last spring.