COLLEGE BASEBALL: MELHS' Jump signs to play for Fontbonne

Metro East Lutheran senior Jacob Jump signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Fontbonne University for the '17-'18 season.

Jump will join a Fontbonne baseball program that has competed in the NCAA Division III tournament three times and is part of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Griffins are coached by Ryan Good.

Last year, Jump hit .250 with nine RBIs and 12 hits and was 1-5 with a 3.93 earned run average last year for the Knights, who finished 7-20.

Jump is the younger brother of Jessica Jump, who is MELHS' only state champion, winning the 200 in the Class 1A state track meet in 2012.