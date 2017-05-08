COLLEGE BASEBALL: Nguyen signs to play for McKendree

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Steven Nguyen signed a letter of intent to play baseball at McKendree University for the '18 season. Left to right: Lilly Nguyen (mother), Steven Nguyen, Sam Nguyen and Alton coach Todd Haug.

Alton senior Steven Nguyen signed a letter of intent to play baseball for McKendree University on May 4 at the AHS Athletic Conference Room.

Nguyen will join a McKendree program that competes in NCAA Division II and is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“This one is one of my favorite highlights to do with Steven because very, very rarely do we have a signing from a four-year letterman in our program,” Alton coach Todd Haug said. “Steven has been our program for four years and he played four years at the varsity level. He came on as a very promising rookie freshman and has worked his way up to a stabilizing force and a person who has been kind of a pillar in our program for the last four years.”

Currently, Nguyen is one of the Redbirds' top hitters with a 388 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBIs.