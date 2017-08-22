COLLEGE BASEBALL: SIUE to hold walk-on tryouts

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE baseball will hold walk-on tryouts this fall. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full time at SIUE (at least 12 hours).

Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:

Physical within the past six months

Health history form

Liability waiver

Sickle cell waiver

Tryout request forms, which must be signed by multiple people in the athletic department

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu or visit the baseball office in the Lukas Annex (Office 1617) by Friday, Aug. 25.

