COLLEGE BASEBALL: SLU coach Darin Hendrickson named A-10 Coach of the Year

Granite City native and Saint Louis University baseball coach Darin Hendrickson was named the Atlantic-10 Coach of the Year for the second time.

Hendrickson also won the award in 2012.

The all-conference awards were announced on Tuesday at Arlington, Va. The Billikens had five players earn first-team honors and another player receive the Pitcher of the Year award.

Hendrickson guided SLU to its fifth A-10 regular season title in seven years. He also became the Billikens' all-time winningest coach with 362 wins after SLU topped George Washington in game two of a home doubleheader.

Hendrickson, who has been the Billikens' coach since 2008, is currently eighth among active coaches in NCAA Division I in career win percentage (.682).

SLU will begin conference tournament play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against either Davidson or Richmond.