COLLEGE BASEBALL: The new Blazer

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Ethan Kopsie recently announced that he will play college baseball at John Wood Community College next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) father Gregory Kopsie, Ethan Kopsie, mother Deborah Kopsie (back row) John Wood head coach Adam Hightower.

Marquette Catholic senior Ethan Kopsie recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at John Wood Community College -- an NJCAA Division II school located in Quincy -- for the 2020 season.

Kopsie will join a John Wood program that finished with a 25-28 record last spring.

Kopsie earned all-Prairie State Conference honors at designated hitter last spring after batting .321 with a home run and 15 RBIs. He also helped the Explorers finish 20-10 and capture a PSC title with a 5-0 record.