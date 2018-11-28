COLLEGE BASEBALL: The new Blazer

by

Marquette Catholic senior Ethan Kopsie recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at John Wood Community College -- an NJCAA Division II school located in Quincy -- for the 2020 season.

Kopsie will join a John Wood program that finished with a 25-28 record last spring.

Kopsie earned all-Prairie State Conference honors at designated hitter last spring after batting .321 with a home run and 15 RBIs. He also helped the Explorers finish 20-10 and capture a PSC title with a 5-0 record.