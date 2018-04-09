COLLEGE BASEBALL: Weimer’s offense not enough for SIUE baseball

RICHMOND, Ky. — Catchers shone at the plate Sunday as SIUE catcher Brock Weimer and EKU catcher Alex Holderbach each drove in five runs.

EKU went on to pick up an 11-8 win and sweep the three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series from the Cougars.

The Cougars dropped to 7-22 overall and 3-12 in the OVC. Eastern Kentucky improved to 15-17 overall and 8-4 in OVC play.

“It was a tough day and a tough weekend,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “We didn’t play well enough to win.”

Both catchers were 2 for 4 with five RBIs.

“(Brock) had a productive day at the plate for us,” Lyons said. “He came up with guys on base and was able to drive them in, which hasn’t come easy for him this year. We need that to continue moving forward.”

EKU took the lead with a first-inning run against SIUE starter Kenny Serwa before the Cougars answered.

The Cougars used three hits and walk to grab a 4-1 lead with a four-run third inning. Jordan Ross and Eric Giltz singled before Peyton Cordova-Smith walked to load the bases against EKU starter Darren Williams. Brock Weimer cleared the bases with a double and moved to third on the throw in to home plate. Aaron Goecks followed with a sacrifice fly to right to give SIUE the three-run lead.

The Colonels cut the lead to 4-2, scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning.

Ross added an RBI single in the top of the fourth to push the Cougars’ lead back to three. Ross finished the day three for five.

“Jordan has put some good at-bats together all weekend,” Lyons added. “He is starting to figure out how to hit there at the top of the order.”

The Colonels scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the fourth to even the score at 5-5. EKU then went back on top with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 7-5 and chase Serwa from the game.

Serwa (2-2) allowed seven runs over five innings. He struck out two.

“Kenny didn’t have his best stuff today,” Lyons said. “EKU did a good job hitting today and all weekend. He just couldn’t get that big pitch over.”

Holderbach dealt the big blow, giving EKU an 11-5 lead with a grand slam off SIUE reliever Collin Baumgartner in the sixth. Baumgartner gave up three singles in the inning as well. He retired only one.

“We made the call to the bullpen and that didn’t go well,” Lyons said. “Our expectation was that Collin would get us a couple of innings, and that didn’t hold up.”

Weimer added his fourth RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 11-6. The Cougars pushed two more across in the ninth inning. Cordova-Smith and Weimer each picked up run-scoring doubles in the inning for the 11-8 final.

EKU’s Jack Piekos earned the win, working four innings in relief. He allowed a run and struck out four.

SIUE plays a 4 p.m. contest Wednesday at Western Illinois. The Cougars play host to Morehead State next weekend at the Simmons Complex.

“We need a good day of practice on Tuesday and then we’ll try to build some momentum this week,” Lyons said.

