COLLEGE BASEBALL: Weimer earns academic All-District honors

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE baseball’s sophomore catcher Brock Weimer of Edwardsville was selected Thursday to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team.

Student-athletes are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada. Weimer earned District 5 honors, which includes NCAA Division I institutions in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The Cougars’ starting catcher holds a 3.79 grade-point average in economics and finance. On the field, he is second on the team with a .345 batting average. He leads the team with 14 home runs and 43 runs batted in.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

