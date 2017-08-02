PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL: Eslik signs with Turkish club

EDWARDSVILLE — Former SIUE men’s basketball student-athlete Burak Eslik has signed to play professional basketball in his home country, Turkey.

The former SIUE guard and native of Istanbul has signed to join Trabzonspor Medical Park Basketball Club in Trabzon, Turkey.

“This is a great opportunity for Burak, and we’re excited to follow him as he embarks on his professional career,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “He came here with a goal to play professionally, and he approached every day with that in his mind.”

The club plays in the Turkish Super League, the country’s first division. The league schedule begins in October. Eslik is slated to be in the starting lineup, according to the club’s website. He cited the chance for playing time as the deciding factor in his decision to sign with Trabzonspor.

“He’s a tireless worker, and we’re confident that he’ll find success with Trabzonspor,” Harris said. “As a coach, it’s great to see your guys fulfill their dreams.”

Eslik finished his career at SIUE as the 27th all-time leading scorer with 793 points in just two seasons. He is No. 5 on SIUE’s all-time free throws made list with 277. He owns the Cougars’ top two seasons in terms of free throws made. He established the single-season record with 146 as a senior.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter