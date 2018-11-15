COLLEGE BASKETBALL: First-half run lifts SIUE over Evansville

× Expand Jay'nee Alston shot two three-pointers.

SIUE women's basketball went on a 20-0 run in the second period Wednesday and downed Evansville for a 54-45 road victory.

SIUE improved to 2-0 and started this nine-game road swing with a victory. Evansville dropped to 1-2.

The Cougars actually scored 22 points in a row at one point in the contest with the final bucket of the first period by Mikia Keith. SIUE trailed 12-9 after the first 10 minutes but quickly showed dominance in the second period.

Over the first four-plus minutes of the second period, SIUE went eight for nine from the field, including a pair of three-pointers by Jay'nee Alston and one more from Cloe Churchill. SIUE capitalized on three Evansville turnovers and five straight missed shots from the Aces during the run.

"That was huge," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. "We had some great defensive intensity."

SIUE led 29-12 at that point, and Evansville did not get any closer than six points away in the second half.

SIUE senior Sydney Bauman matched her career high with 15 rebounds and added four blocks. The all-time leader in blocks for the Cougars was a presence in the paint, helping SIUE grab 20 offensive rebounds.

"Sydney did a good job defensively," Buscher said. "And I also thought Zaria Whitlock came in and played some good defense. She disrupted them."

Alston finished the game as SIUE's leading scorer with 14 points. Bauman, Micah Jones and Nakiah Bell added seven points each. SIUE took 20 more shots than Evansville, finishing 21 of 64 from the field (32.8 percent).

"We were disappointed with our offensive production, but we had good looks," Buscher said. "Still, it's a road win and those are hard to come by."

Evansville did not have any players scoring in double figures with Tayzha Buck and Brooke Bishop scoring nine each. The Purple Aces shot 14 of 44 from the field (31.8 percent).

SIUE next heads to Columbia, Mo., Sunday to take on the No. 16 Missouri Tigers. Game time is 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter