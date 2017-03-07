COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former GCHS standout selected as A-10 Legend

× Expand Submitted photo Former Granite City and Saint Louis University basketball standout Jamie Cavaness (third from left) was selected as a member of the Atlantic-10 Conference Legends of 2017.

Former Granite City and Saint Louis University basketball standout Jamie Cavaness was selected as a member of the Atlantic 10 Legends Class of 2017.

The Legends program, which was established by the Atlantic-10 Conference in 2013, recognizes men's and women's basketball student-athletes and coaches who have made a lasting impact on their respective basketball programs and institutions.

The Women's Basketball Legends, including Cavaness, were saluted with a breakfast on March 3 prior to the A-10 Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinals in Richmond, Va.

Cavaness graduated from GCHS in 1994 as the leading scorer in girls' basketball program history with 1,796 points. She averaged 22.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in her senior year.

She continued her basketball career at SLU and scored 1,412 points and grabbed 788 rebounds during her four years with the Billikens.

Cavaness was inducted into the SLU Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.