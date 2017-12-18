COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green signs for Briar Cliff University

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Sammy Green (front row, center) is flanked by his teammates after signing a letter of intent to play basketball at Briar Cliff University, an NAIA school in Sioux City, Iowa, next year.

Marquette Catholic senior Sammy Green signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Briar Cliff College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Sioux City, Iowa.

Green will join a Briar Cliff men's basketball program which is currently ranked fifth in the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Top 25 poll and competed in the national tournament for the third year in a row last year.

Green is playing his second year with the Marquette basketball program after playing at Edwardsville the first two years. Last year, he helped the Explorers win 30 games and reach the Class 2A super-sectional round. This year, the point guard is helping the Alton school get off to a 10-0 start.