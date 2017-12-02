COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Illinois State downs Cougars 62-47

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State shot 51.3 percent from the field and held SIUE women's basketball to a season-low 26.6 percent shooting as the Redbirds defeated the Cougars 62-47 Thursday at Redbird Arena.

Both teams are now 3-2.

"We just need to step back, regroup and play our style of basketball," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. "We have to step up and make shots."

Donshel Beck was SIUE's top scorer with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Lauren White added 10. As a team, SIUE shot 17 of 64 and was outrebounded 47-25.

Illinois State, which never trailed, started the game with an 8-2 run and controlled the game's tempo.

"We didn't come out of the gate playing good defense," Buscher said.

Viria Livington led all scorers with 17 points for the Redbirds. Hannah Green pumped in 16 points while Megan Talbot scored 12. Illinois State shot 20 of 39 from the field.

"We didn't shoot the ball well and I thought our defense dropped off," Buscher said.

SIUE returns to the Vadalabene Center on Sunday for the first of two straight home contests. The Cougars face Stetson Sunday in a 2 p.m. contest and Central Michigan Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter