COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Junior achievement

× Expand Submitted photo Southern Illinois University Carbondale junior and Edwardsville grad Armon Fletcher earned all-district honors this winter

Southern Illinois University Carbondale junior guard Armon Fletcher was named First-Team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday. Team members are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.

The Edwardsville graduate led SIU in scoring with 14.1 points per game and was second in rebounding with 5.1 rebounds per contest. He shot 48.6 from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range and scored double figures in all but four games. A second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference pick, Fletcher had a career night at Valparaiso on Jan. 6 with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He made the game-winning basket at Missouri State with six seconds left, and the go-ahead 3-pointer versus Valparaiso in Carbondale with less than a minute left on Feb. 3.

Fletcher is in his third season with the Salukis. He was named to the MVC's Most Improved Team last year.

Fletcher graduated from EHS in '14. He averaged 17 points, earned second-team all-state honors by the Associated Press and helped the Tigers place fourth in the state tournament in his senior year.