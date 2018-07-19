COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Meet me in St. Louis

Former Granite City boys basketball standout Kenny Berry plans to continue his college basketball career at the University of Missouri St. Louis for the '18-19 season.

Berry will head to the NCAA Division II school after spending two seasons at Rend Lake Community College in Ina. He averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game and helped the Warriors finish 17-12 in his freshman year.

Berry will play for an UMSL team that finished 14-13 last winter and is coached by Bob Sundvold, who was a former assistant under Norm Stewart at the University of Missouri from 1978-1991.

Berry turned in an outstanding high school career at Granite City, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors three times and receiving an honorable mention all-state award in his senior year. He graduated from GCHS in '16.