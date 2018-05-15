COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men’s program offers summer camps

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE men’s basketball head coach Jon Harris has announced summer basketball camps offered throughout June.

“Camp season is fast approaching, and we’re excited for another great summer,” Harris said. “Our players and staff always look forward to interacting with the campers.”

The camps include:

Elite Camp, June 9, $40

Future Cougar Day Camp, June 11-14, $100-$230

Father/Son Camp, June 15, $100-$125

Future Cougar Skills Academy, June 29-30, $120

*Advanced Training Sessions, June 1-30, $25 per 30-minute session (*Advanced training sessions are available June 1-30 and must be scheduled in advance. A 30-minute session costs $25 or $40 for two people and $60 for three or four people. No more than four people per session. Advanced training sessions are open to boys and girls in grades 5-12.)

2018 Team Camp, June 16-17, $225/$350

The Cougars also will offer a free clinic from 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 31, at the Edwardsville YMCA’s Meyer Center. The clinic will function as an abridged version of the Day Camp.

SIUE also is adding two new individual camps this year: Future Cougar Skills Academy and Advanced Basketball Training Sessions.

“The Skills Academy will be geared toward enhancing skill development with a lot of drills that we do with our SIUE players,” Harris said. “The Advanced Training Sessions will provide intense individual or small group opportunities to those seeking a competitive edge.”

The day camp also is open to girls in grades K-2.

More information and online registration is available on the SIUE men’s basketball camp website. Questions also can be directed to men’s basketball Director of Operations Casey Wyllie at cwyllie@siue.edu.

Campers should follow the Cougars socially @SIUEMBB and #eVILLEution for updates.

