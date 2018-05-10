COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men’s team adds local talent

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE men’s basketball will feature some local flavor in the coming years, as head coach Jon Harris has announced the addition of Hazelwood Central product Cameron Williams.

Williams is a 6-foot, 3-inch small forward from St. Louis.

“We’re excited to welcome a local talent to our family,” Harris said. “Cam comes to us from a Hazelwood Central program that won 27 games this year. He is a strong athlete who is at his best in an open-court game. Cam is a big wing who is very active defensively and on the backboards.”

Williams was second on the team and fourth in the conference in scoring at 14.6 points per game. He also was second on the team in rebounding at 5.6 rebounds per game. He knocked down 56.6 percent (168-297) of his shots from the field.

“He can score the ball in a variety of ways, and has the versatility that we look for on both ends,” Harris continued. “Cam’s combination of competitive spirit and toughness will be felt immediately upon his arrival.”

“It felt like home when I came for my visit,” Williams said. “It’s very exciting knowing that I will get better as a player and also as a student. I am looking forward to all of it.”

Williams is a two-time All-Metro selection as chosen by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He also is a two-time All-District and two-time All-Conference selection.

“Cam is a very hard-working, energetic and athletic kid,” Hazelwood Central head coach Brandon Gilmore said. “He has developed over the past few years, which is a testament to how hard he works.

“I have known Coach Harris for a long time and I know what kind of person he is and what he expects,” Gilmore said. “I know Cam will live up to that because he brings it every day in practice and in games.”

SIUE may feel even more like home for Cameron, as twin sister, Kelsie, will be with him. Kelsie has signed with SIUE women’s basketball.

“It’s fun knowing that I can be there to support her and she’ll be able to come to my games,” Williams said. “I know she’ll always be there.”

Gilmore also worked with Kelsie while she was at Hazelwood Central.

“I am not sure how many programs in Division I have twins playing at the same school,” Gilmore added. “It’s exciting for our school and for their family, of course.”

