COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Roundtree earns MAC player of the week honors

Edwardsville graduate and Central Michigan University junior Shawn Roundtree was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Roundtree, who is in his first season at Central Michigan after transferring from Mineral Area College, was named the Most Outstanding Player after leading the Chippewas to a championship in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Roundtree averaged 15 points in the three games of the tournament, which is in its 40th and final year.

He scored 20 points against Sam Houston State in the first round, nailed the game-winning 3-pointer in Central Michigan's 56-53 win over Cal Poly and finished with 15 points in the 75-72 win over Cal State Bakersfield in the championship game. He broke a 72-72 tie with two free throws with 1:51 to go in the game against Cal State Bakersfield.

Roundtree, who leads the Chippewas in scoring with 14 points per game, graduated from Edwardsville in '14 as the school's all-time assists leader. Prior to Mineral Area College, he played two years at Missouri State.