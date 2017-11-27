COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half surge leads Creighton over SIUE

× Expand Christian Ellis poured in a career-high 19 points. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton scored 60 second-half points to run away with a 103-66 win over SIUE Saturday at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

The Cougars dropped to 1-4; Creighton improved to 5-1.

“They’re relentless,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said of the Bluejays. “They keep coming. We got a little lazy in transition and they got some easy looks. I think that was the difference in the game, honestly.”

Creighton connected for 69.2 percent (18-26) of its shots in the second half and buried eight three-pointers.

“We did a pretty good job guarding them, but you have to pick your position with those guys,” Harris said. “We put in a 2-3 zone and our guys did a decent job with it. (Creighton) got some looks and they knocked them down.”

For the game, CU was 12-28 from three-point range. The 12 three-pointers is a season high for an SIUE opponent. Five Creighton players scored in double figures led by Martin Krampelj, who scored 20 points. Ty-Shon Alexander scored 17 points.

SIUE trailed 43-33 at halftime after Creighton’s Marcus Foster knocked down an off-balance three-pointer at the first-half buzzer. Forster finished with 15 points.

Creighton forced SIUE into a pair of early turnovers and scored the first six points in the second half to seize the momentum.

“That’s a good team,” Harris said. “They have beaten two ranked teams and they’ll be ranked next week.”

Christian Ellis poured in a career-high 19 points. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

“He did some good things,” Harris said. “He was aggressive. We needed that with Justin Benton being out. It was nice to see him step up.”

Jalen Henry also scored 19 points and led the team with nine rebounds.

“He’s making plays and he’s making shots,” Harris said. “He’s fighting. We have to shore some things up on the defensive end, but he’s playing pretty good basketball.”

SIUE was 24-62 from the field for the game and just four-for-20 from three-point range.

“I thought we got a little stagnant and Dan (Kinchen) got frustrated,” Harris said.

Kinchen scored just six points on 2-for-6 shooting. He had scored at least 21 points in each of his last three games.

“(Creighton) did a good job on (Kinchen),” Harris continued. “It will be a great lesson for us moving forward. We’ll see more of that. People will trap and people will rotate on him. We have to find ways to adjust and make plays.”

SIUE continues a four-game stretch of road games. The Cougars will travel to Carbondale on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against the Salukis.

“We just need to get back to the basics,” Harris said. “This is a good team and we’re doing some good things.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter