COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE’s recruiting class grows to five

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE women’s basketball head coach Paula Buscher increased her 2018 recruiting class Monday with the additions of Mikala Hall (Danville, Ill.) and Madison Hackstadt (Okawville, Ill.).

“We are excited about this recruiting class and especially to watch these five to continue to grow and improve even more over this season,” Buscher said. “We have five high-character individuals who also are very talented basketball players. They are not only leaders in their programs but also great teammates.”

SIUE previously announced the signing of Mikia Keith, Kai Koehler, and Kelsie Williams.

“We’re looking forward to each of them taking their game to the next level at SIUE and the Ohio Valley Conference,” Buscher said. “This group has scoring ability and will be fun to watch.”

Mikala Hall passed the 1,000-point mark last season for Danville High School and earned honorable mention All-State honors.

A 5-5 guard, Hall has earned first team All-Area and first team All-Conference honors in each of her last two seasons.

She played for the Georgia Pearls summer league team in 2013, helping the club to a second-place finish at the 2013 YBOA (Youth Basketball of America) Nationals. Hall also played summer basketball for the Illinois Aristocrats in 2017.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Mikala is a tough competitor who loves to play the game,” Buscher said. “She is a combo-type guard who is explosive and an offensive threat.”

FROM DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL COACH DEMETRIC HIGHTOWER: “Mikala is the most respectful and hardest-working player I have ever coached. She is a great leader and teammate. If I had to create a person-basketball player, Mikala Hall is what my basketball player would look like.”

Madison Hackstadt is a 6-foot forward from Okawville High School who is a five-sport athlete in basketball, volleyball, track and field, cross country and softball.

A third team All-State selection last season by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, she was tops on her team in free throws and rebounds while earning All-Tournament team honors at the Mascoutah Tournament and the Nashville Tournament.

She played summer basketball for the Illinois Predators.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Madison is a multi-sport athlete, who has good three-point range and will provide length on the perimeter,” Buscher said.

FROM ILLINOIS PREDATORS AAU COACH JOBY CRUM: “Madi is a steal for SIUE. She had a big summer of travel basketball. The relationship SIUE developed with her at the beginning before other schools figured out how good she was ended up being the difference.”

FROM OKAWVILLE HEAD COACH MICHELLE HASPIDER: “I am extremely excited for Madison to continue her basketball career at SIUE. Madison’s skill set will complement SIUE’s style of play. She’s an athletic basketball player who has a tenacious work ethic and will compete every day on the court. Madison is a well-rounded student-athlete who loves the game of basketball. SIUE fans will appreciate what Madison brings to the table, as she is an asset to any athletic program. I look forward to watching her develop at the next level at SIUE.”

