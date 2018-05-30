COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE bolsters recruiting class

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE men’s basketball head coach Jon Harris has added another talented high school recruit to his roster with the addition of Treavon Martin (Chicago).

Martin is a 6-foot, 8-inch, 210-pound forward who comes to SIUE from Curie High School, where he averaged 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game as a senior. Martin was an All-Area and All-City pick by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We’re excited to close out our 2018 recruiting class with Treavon Martin,” Harris said. “He is another in-state prospect that comes from a great program in Chicago — Curie. He is an athletic big with a high motor, who is very active in the lane. He has a nice shooting touch out to 17 feet.”

Curie won the state championship during Martin’s sophomore year. The Condors were 25-6 this past season.

“I felt like it was the best opportunity for me,” Martin said of coming to SIUE. “All the coaches were great.”

“SIUE is going to get a kid who knows how to play basketball the right way,” Curie head coach Mike Oliver said. “You can play the game through him. He is a willing passer and a shot-blocker.”

Martin brings SIUE’s 2018 recruiting class total to five. Center Elochukwu Eze (Enugu, Nigeria), forward Anselm Uzuegbunem (Oklahoma City, Okla.), small forward Cameron Williams (St. Louis) and guard Tyresse Willford (Chicago) were previously announced.

“We will be bigger and more athletic with the signing of this class,” Harris said. “This is a group that is very competitive by nature; these guys have all won at their various levels. Most importantly, they all fit the culture of our locker room and will be great additions to our community.”

