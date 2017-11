EDWARDSVILLE — Cougar Athletics is offering a trip to see the SIUE men’s basketball team face SIU Carbondale on Wednesday.

The trip will include the bus ride to and from Carbondale, game ticket and a meal catered by Jimmy John’s.

The cost for SIUE students will be $5 and the public will be $10. Only a handful of tickets remain and are expected to go quickly.

If you are interested, contact ticket sales at (855) SIUE-TIX or email Alex Heck at aheck@siue.edu.