COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE offers new family pass

SIUE women’s basketball is offering a new way for families to enjoy events at the Vadalabene Center.

The 2018-19 Women’s Basketball Cougars Family Pass is available for $99 and allows entire family admission for two named adults and children 12 and under for all SIUE women’s basketball games.

Each family member will receive a free t-shirt and exclusive opportunities for meet and greet experiences throughout the season. A locker room party also is planned later in the season.

All youngsters 12 and younger also will earn Eddie’s Junior E Club membership.

Game tickets are available for any Red Zone sections.

For more information, call SIUE Assistant Athletic Director for Annual Fund & Ticketing Chris Wright at (618) 650-2872 or go to siuecougars.com/tickets/wbb.

