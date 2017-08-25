COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE releases schedules

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE men’s basketball has revealed its 2017-18 schedule, which features 13 regular season home games and a newly expanded 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule.

“We are excited for the challenge,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “We will consistently put together a schedule that will make this team compete every night. There will be great games for our fans as well as hostile road environments that will force us to grow quickly.”

The Cougars will open the home slate with an exhibition game against NAIA foe Brescia on Sunday, Nov. 5.

SIUE’s regular season slate opens Nov. 10 on the road at Big Ten opponent Purdue, which advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars also will travel for games at Stetson (Nov. 18), Creighton, which was an NCAA Tournament team last year (Nov. 25), SIU Carbondale (Nov. 29), IPFW (Dec. 3), IUPUI (Dec. 6) and Central Michigan (Dec. 22).

Home nonconference games include the newest member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Valparaiso (Nov. 15), Western Illinois (Nov. 22), South Alabama (Dec. 10) and Chicago State (Dec. 19).

“This year’s schedule will test our team from the outset — opening at Purdue,” Harris said. “We feel that your non-league slate should be structured to prepare you for OVC play. There’s no question that this year’s schedule will do just that.”

The 18-game OVC schedule opens with four consecutive road games. The Cougars will be on the road at Austin Peay (Dec. 28), Murray State (Dec. 30), Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 4) and Morehead State (Jan. 6) to start the conference schedule.

Other road OVC games include Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Belmont (Jan. 27), UT Martin (Feb. 15), Southeast Missouri (Feb. 17) and Eastern Illinois (Feb. 24).

The OVC home schedule will feature games with Tennessee State (Jan. 11), Belmont (Jan. 13), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 18), UT Martin (Jan. 20), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 1), Jacksonville State (Feb. 3), Eastern Illinois (Feb. 8), Murray State (Feb. 10) and Austin Peay (Feb. 22).

“We appreciate the fans who have been with us from day one, and we challenge other community members to get behind this team,” Harris said. “This group will be fun to watch and will play an exciting brand of basketball. We need ‘the 618’ with us every night. We are preparing diligently to represent you. This is your team. Join the #eVILLEution! #Team618”

For the first time, the OVC Tournament will take place at Evansville’s Ford Center Feb. 28 to March 3 in Indiana. The tournament had been played in Nashville, Tenn., in 23 of the previous 24 seasons.

The schedule remains subject to change because of television contracts. Times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are available at (855) SIUE-TIX.

FULL MEN’S SCHEDULE

Women’s schedule well-balanced, coach says

With 15 home games on the 2017-18 schedule, SIUE women’s basketball head coach Paula Buscher said the Cougars will have a good balance of home and road contests for the upcoming season.

SIUE, which has advanced to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in each of the last three seasons, has nine opponents on the schedule that advanced to the 2016-17 postseason.

“We always attempt to formulate a schedule that will challenge us during the preseason and the nonconference season, so we are ready for the opponents in the Ohio Valley Conference,” Buscher said. “We intentionally seek out opponents that present unique challenges offensively or defensively.”

The 2017-18 schedule begins with an exhibition contest Nov. 3 against Missouri-St. Louis.

SIUE opens the regular season on the road Nov. 11 with a contest at Nebraska of the Big Ten.

“Nebraska has terrific fan support, and Pinnacle Bank Arena will be a challenging environment for our team,” Buscher said. “We look forward to these opportunities to match up against Power 5 competition.”

The regular season home schedule begins Nov. 17 with the first of five nonconference games at the Vadalabene Center. The Cougars face Air Force for the home opener. SIUE’s nonconference home games include four programs that advanced to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament last season — Saint Louis (Nov. 21), Stetson (Dec. 3), Central Michigan (Dec. 7) and Northern Illinois (Dec. 17).

“You will see some strong, disciplined opponents come through the Vadalabene Center this season,” Buscher said.

The nonconference road schedule includes SIU Carbondale (Nov. 27), Illinois State (Nov. 30), Missouri (Dec. 10) as well as the FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Classic (Dec. 20-21) in Fort Myers, Fla., where the Cougars will face Akron and Florida Gulf Coast.

“FGCU and Missouri both made the NCAA Tournament last season,” Buscher said. “SIU Carbondale also advanced to the Women’s Basketball Invitational last season.”

SIUE’s OVC schedule kicks off at the tail end of 2017 with four straight road contests. SIUE meets Austin Peay (Dec. 28), Murray State (Dec. 30), Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 4), and Morehead State (Jan. 6).

The home OVC schedule begins with what has become an annual Field Trip Game through the courtesy of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. SIUE faces Tennessee State in an 11:30 a.m. contest Jan. 11.

“We’re so grateful to Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery for allowing us the opportunity to continue this tradition,” Buscher said. “I know the players look forward to the level of excitement this generates in the gym.”

The Cougars play nine OVC home contests overall. It includes defending OVC champion and NCAA Tournament participant Belmont (Jan. 13), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 17), UT Martin (Jan. 20), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 1), Jacksonville State (Feb. 3), Eastern Illinois (Feb. 7), Murray State (Feb. 10) and Austin Peay (Feb. 21).

The road OVC contests include Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Belmont (Jan. 28), UT Martin (Feb. 15), Southeast Missouri (Feb. 17) and Eastern Illinois (Feb. 24).

The OVC previously announced that the league’s postseason tournament will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from Feb. 28 to March 3.

FULL WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter