COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE women to face tough schedule

EDWARDSVILLE | Fresh off its second-ever NCAA Division I postseason tournament appearance, the SIUE women’s basketball team will face a challenging schedule for the 2018-19 season.

SIUE played in the Women’s Basketball Invitational to close out last season. The Cougars will lean on that experience to propel them as they begin this season.

“I am excited about the upcoming season, as we have a mix of newcomers and returners that will play a fun style of basketball,” SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said.

SIUE begins the 2018-19 season with a pair of home contests. The Cougars start with an exhibition game Nov. 5 against Illinois Wesleyan.

The regular season starts Nov. 11 as the Cougars welcome Illinois State to the Vadalabene Center.

The nonconference season looks to be busy with nine straight road games for the Cougars. SIUE begins with a trip to Evansville (Nov. 14).

What follows is a string of nonconference games against teams with varying styles of play that will test SIUE as it readies for OVC play. The list of games includes Missouri (Nov. 18), Fort Wayne (Nov. 24), Saint Louis (12/1), Loyola (12/6), Chicago State (12/8), Illinois (12/15) and two games at the Roos Holiday Classic (12/20-21) in Kansas City.

“It will be challenging with so many road games but at the same time it allows us great bonding time before we hit OVC play,” Buscher said.

SIUE closes out the nonconference season with a home contest against McKendree (Dec. 30).

The OVC schedule begins Jan. 3 against Southeast Missouri. SIUE’s home OVC schedule includes games with Austin Peay (Jan. 17), Murray State (Jan. 19), Morehead State (Jan. 31), Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 2), Eastern Illinois (Feb. 14), UT Martin (2/16), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 28) and Jacksonville State (March 2).

The road OVC schedule includes Eastern Illinois (Jan. 5), Tennessee Tech (Jan. 10), Jacksonville State (Jan. 12), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 24), UT Martin (Jan. 26), Austin Peay (Feb. 7), Murray State (Feb. 9), Tennessee State (Feb. 21) and Belmont (Feb. 23).

The OVC Tournament in Evansville, Ind., is set for March 6-9 with an eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the Ford Center.

