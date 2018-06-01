COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Cincinnati kid

After a year with the University of Illinois, Addaya Moore is heading to the Queen City.

The Granite City graduate plans to transfer to the University of Cincinnati to play basketball for the Bearcats. Due to NCAA Division I transfer rules, she will have to sit out for the 2018-19 season but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning with 2019-20.

Moore played 19 games in her freshman season at Illinois before announcing in March that she was leaving the school.

Moore will join a Cincinnati women's basketball program that competes in the American Conference. The league includes 11-time national champion Connecticut.

The Bearcats finished 19-13 last winter, their second straight winning season. They have competed in the NCAA tournament four times, the last coming in 2003.

“I am excited that Addaya has joined our Bearcats family,” said Michelle Clark-Heard, who will take over coaching duties for the Bearcats next winter after coaching at Western Kentucky. “She is a long and athletic wing that gained valuable experience playing in the Big Ten last season. Addaya's size and skillset make her a perfect match for our system, both offensively and defensively, and we can't wait to get her on campus.”

Moore enjoyed an outstanding high school career at GCHS, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice and being named on two all-state teams in her senior year. She graduated in 2017.