COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Three named to All-OVC teams

Seniors Donshel Beck and Lauren White were named All-Ohio Valley Conference by a vote of the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Beck was named to the first team while White was picked for the second team.

“I’m proud of what they have accomplished,” SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said.

Beck is second in scoring (13.7 points per game) and second in rebounding (6.4 per game) on this year’s squad.

“Donshel has worked extremely hard on her game,” Buscher said. “The one thing you love about Donshel is she is going to compete and gives everything she has. She has one speed and is going to play hard all the time.”

White leads the team this season in scoring (14.2 per game) and assists (2.7 per game).

“I’ve said this before: you know what type of athlete Lauren is when she trains for a couple weeks and wins the OVC outdoor heptathlon,” Buscher said. “She has worked hard on her game as well and is a great defender. She is someone who is able to attack the rim on offense.”

SIUE begins the OVC Tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against Austin Peay. The tournament is being played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Jalen Henry named to All-OVC second team

On the eve of the Cougars’ return to the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament, SIUE senior forward Jalen Henry has been named to the All-OVC second team.

“It’s great to see Jalen recognized for his efforts,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “He’s grown so much in our three years here. Stepping into a role where opposing defenses key on you every game is not easy, but he’s taken that in stride.”

Henry leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game and rebounding at 7 rebounds a contest. He is one of four players in the OVC to appear in the top 10 in both categories.

“His teammates enjoy playing with him,” Harris said. “I’ve always felt that says a lot about you as an individual. He’s a guy that helps you enjoy coming to work every day.”

The native of Springfield, Ill., has scored in double figures in 26 of SIUE’s 29 games this season and has 8 games of 20 or more points. Earlier this season, Henry scored a career-high 35 points in a win at Eastern Kentucky, the second-highest scoring total by an OVC player this year.

No. 8 seed SIUE opens OVC Tournament play against fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech tonight (Wednesday) in Evansville, Ind.

