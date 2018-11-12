COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Winthrop shoots past SIUE

Tyresse Williford scored 10 points.

SIUE men’s basketball had five players score in double figures Saturday and shot 48 percent from the field, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 14 Winthrop three-pointers as the Cougars fell 94-82 to the Eagles at Vadalabene Center.

Winthrop moves to 1-1 on the season while the Cougars fall to 0-2.

Eight of Winthrop’s 14 three-pointers came in the second half. Guards Bjorn Broman (13 points) and Adam Pickett (24 points) combined to go 9-15 from three.

“Winthrop is a very good team, and we knew that coming in,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “We battled and the guys stayed right there. We didn’t do a good enough job containing the ball and that’s how they got all those threes.”

The Cougars kept it close in the first half before the Eagles went on two separate runs to make it 35-28 with 4 minutes to go in the half.

Winthrop was up 43-39 when SIUE’s David McFarland made a half court buzzer-beating three-pointer to make it 43-42 heading into half.

McFarland led the Cougars with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He connected on two three-pointers. He added two rebounds and an assist.

“David is doing some really good things, and he’s been very consistent,” Harris said. “He’s working hard every day in practice and the guys are playing toward and for him.”

Brandon Jackson finished the game with 13 points and five boards for the Cougars. Daniel Kinchen and Cameron Williams each scored 11 points and Tyresse Williford added 10 points. Anselm Uzuegbunem led SIUE with seven rebounds.

The Cougars will be on the road Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Valparaiso.

“We’re doing some good things,” Harris said. “The score tonight doesn’t really show it, but we aren’t too far away.”

