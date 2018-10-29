COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Goff earns All-OVC honors at championships

Aly Goff ran to a personal record time in the 5K (17:59.3), placing her 11th to earn All-OVC Second Team. Goff’s time is the seventh fastest 5K time in SIUE history.

The SIUE cross country teams wrapped up the Ohio Valley Conference Championships ON Saturday, with Aly Goff earning All-OVC Second Team honors for the Cougars.

SIUE placed seventh out of 12 overall in the men’s 8K. The women finished ninth overall out of 12 teams in the women’s 5K. The Eastern Kentucky men and women’s teams took first at the Championships.

Goff ran to a personal record time in the 5K (17:59.3), placing her 11th to earn All-OVC Second Team. Goff’s time is the seventh-fastest 5K time in SIUE history.

Freshman Emily Ellis placed 52nd with a time of 19:27.1, Kassidy Dexheimer finished 57th (19:33.6) and Keri Burmester 60th (19:41.8).

On the men’s side, Ben Scamihorn finished 20th with a time of 25:10.1. Scamihorn’s time is the 27th fastest 8K time in SIUE history.

SIUE’s Landon Skelly placed 29th (25:27.7), Austin Woodard 48th (26:26.1) and Liam O’Connell 56th (26:45.7).

