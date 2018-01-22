COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Marquette's Fitzgerald signs to play at Concordia

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Katelyn Fitzgerald (left, first row) recently signed to play field hockey at Concordia University.

Marquette Catholic senior Katelyn Fitzgerald recently signed a letter of intent to play field hockey at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis.

Fitzgerald played goalie for the Marquette field hockey team last fall. She helped the Explorers win a match and finished with 392 saves.

Fitzgerald will join a Concordia program that finished with five wins last fall. The Falcons compete in NCAA Division III.