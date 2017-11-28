COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Epenesa named to Big 10 freshman team

Edwardsville standout A.J. Epenesa was a solid defensive addition to the Iowa Hawkeyes football team this fall, making 15 tackles with 4.5 sacks.

The effort earned the Iowa defensive end a big honor. He was named the BTN.com Big Ten all-freshman team on defense. The squad was voted by the staff members of the Big Ten Network.

The all-freshman team was comprised of 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and four special teams players. Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin was voted the Offensive Player of the Year and Paddy Fisher of Northwestern was picked as Defensive Player of the Year. There were 44 players on the honorable mention list.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Epenesa made sacks against Wyoming, Penn State, Wisconsin and Purdue. He also helped Iowa finish its regular season at 7-5 and become bowl eligible.

During his career at Edwardsville, Epenesa earned all-America recognition in his final three years and was named all-state and all-Southwestern Conference for three straight years. He helped the Tigers qualify for the state playoffs all four years.

He was also selected to play in the Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl. He was named MVP in the Polynesian Bowl after recording five tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.