COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Marquette's Jones signs with St. Ambrose

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Xavior Jones (front row, center) signs a letter of intent to play football for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Marquette Catholic senior Xavior Jones has signed a letter of intent to play football at St. Ambrose University, an NAIA school in Davenport, Iowa.

Jones will join a St. Ambrose football program that, last fall, finished with its first losing season since 1999. The Fighting Bees were 4-6 in 2016 after going 8-2 the year before.

Jones, a 175-pound defensive end/linebacker, had 28 tackles and helped Marquette finish 7-3 and qualify for the Class 4A state playoffs.