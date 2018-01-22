COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Roxana's Hartnett signs for Ripon College

Marcus Hartnett signed a letter of intent to play football at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis., located in the south central part of the state about 90 miles from Milwaukee and 70 miles from Green Bay.

The Roxana senior will join a Ripon program that finished 5-5 last fall. The Red Hawks compete in NCAA Division III.

Hartnett played quarterback and defensive back for the Shells last fall. He threw for 170 yards on 17 completions and finished with 31 tackles.

Harnett also competed with the Roxana boys bowling team this winter. He helped the Shells qualify for the sectional tournament as a team for the first time in program history.