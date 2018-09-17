COLLEGE GOLF: Kyle Slattery claims victory at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. | SIUE senior Kyle Slattery birdied the first playoff hole Sunday to claim medalist honors at the EKU Intercollegiate sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

Slattery and EKU’s Bill Basham both fired a final-round 68 and finished at five-under par (205). Slattery won the playoff, besting a field of 94 golfers, including golfers from four other Ohio Valley Conference schools.

The tournament win is the first for Slattery and the first for an SIUE player since 2013.

The 205 is lowest 54-hole total of Slattery’s career and the sixth-lowest in school history. Slattery tied the school record with a 64 in Saturday’s second round.

“I am very proud of Kyle for performance this weekend,” SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. “Winning a field with 94 players with many OVC players is awesome.”

As a team the Cougars combined to shoot a final round 289 and a total of 865 to tie with UT Martin for fifth place. Eastern Michigan took the team title with an 838. Host Eastern Kentucky was second at 848. Morehead State was third (862) and Murray State finished fourth (863).

Conor Dore led SIUE’s team effort with a ninth-place finish. He was two-over-par at 212. Alber Nilsson tied for 17th at 215. Brooks Jungbluth finished in a tie for 26th at 217. Grant Gavin (223) tied for 56th and Will Starkey (232) tied for 83rd.

Parker McEachern and Presley Mackelburg also played as individuals for the Cougars. McEacher tied for 67th place while Mackelburg tied for 91st.

Slattery played as an individual and did not figure into SIUE’s score.

“Our team played very solid with some great individual performances,” Brown said. “Conor’s ninth-place finish and Albert and Brooks also had very solid finishes, which leaves us with a lot of positives moving into our home event.”

SIUE plays host to 16 teams Sept. 24-25 at Gateway National Golf Links for the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational.

“I am looking forward to getting all the guys back on our home course next weekend,” Brown said.

