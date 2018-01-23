COLLEGE GOLF: Marquette's Patterson signs for Millikin University

× Expand Marquette Catholic senior Jack Patterson (first row, middle) signed a letter of intent to play golf at Millikin University in Decatur.

Marquette Catholic senior Jack Patterson signed a letter of intent to play golf at Millikin University in Decatur on Jan. 18 at the Marquette High School campus.

Patterson will join a Millikin program that is coached by Sam Osborne and plays in the fall and spring seasons.

Patterson was a valuable member of the Marquette boys golf team. Last fall, he qualified for state as an individual and won a small-school division championship in the Madison County tournament. He also helped the Explorers qualify for state in his sophomore and junior seasons.