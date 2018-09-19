COLLEGE GOLF: SIUE’s Slattery honored as Golfer of the Week

Slattery

SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week following his first career tournament win.

The native of Rockford, Ill., birdied his first playoff hole Sunday to claim medalist honors at the EKU Intercollegiate sponsored by Raising Cane’s. Slattery and EKU’s Bill Basham both fired a final-round 68 and finished at five-under par (205).

Slattery won the playoff to top a field of 94 golfers, including golfers from five other OVC schools.

The tournament win is the first for an SIUE player since 2013.

The 205 is the lowest 54-hole total of Slattery’s career and the sixth-lowest in school history. Slattery tied the school record with a 64 in Saturday’s second round.

The Cougars will play host to 16 other schools at the Derek Dolenc Invitational Sept 24-25 at Gateway National Golf Links.

